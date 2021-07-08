Fast-Moving New Jersey House Fire Leaves 2 Dead; 3 Firefighters Injured

What to Know A fast-moving fire roared through a northern New Jersey home early Thursday, killing two people and leaving three firefighters injured.

A fast-moving fire roared through a northern New Jersey home early Thursday, killing two people and leaving three firefighters injured.

Two people were later found dead in an attic bedroom, authorities said, while two other people were able to safely escape the burning home. Their names have not been released, and it was not immediately clear if all four lived in the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation.