Fast-Moving New Jersey House Fire Leaves 2 Dead; 3 Firefighters Injured

Two people were later found dead in an attic bedroom, authorities said

What to Know

  • A fast-moving fire roared through a northern New Jersey home early Thursday, killing two people and leaving three firefighters injured.
  • The blaze in Teaneck was reported around 3:20 a.m. Emergency responders soon arrived and found the top floor of the two-story home engulfed in flames.
  • Two people were later found dead in an attic bedroom, authorities said, while two other people were able to safely escape the burning home. One Teaneck firefighter suffered burns to his leg, while two others were treated for heat exhaustion. All three were expected to fully recover.

A fast-moving fire roared through a northern New Jersey home early Thursday, killing two people and leaving three firefighters injured.

The blaze in Teaneck was reported around 3:20 a.m. Emergency responders soon arrived and found the top floor of the two-story home engulfed in flames.

Two people were later found dead in an attic bedroom, authorities said, while two other people were able to safely escape the burning home. Their names have not been released, and it was not immediately clear if all four lived in the home.

One Teaneck firefighter suffered burns to his leg, while two others were treated for heat exhaustion. All three were expected to fully recover.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation.

