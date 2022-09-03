OMNY

Farewell MetroCard. Classic MTA Machines Are Getting Replaced Next Year

It's the end of another era in New York City.

Straphangers in the Big Apple will soon spot the slow disappearance of the classic MTA machines recognizable by their bright colors.

One by one, the MetroCard machines that have populated subway stations since 1999 are expected to be removed and replaced with OMNY vending machines.

Nostalgic riders sad to see the MetroCard go need not worry, the change won't happen overnight.

The first OMNY vending machines will be installed in stations during the first half of 2023, as long as testing of the new devices goes according to plan.

People seen in line to buy MTA (Metropolitan Transit Authority) issued commemorative MetroCard to celebrate Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th Birthday distributed across 3 subway stations in Brooklyn and advertised it on posters.
Getty Images
Anyone commuting and in need of purchasing a train payment card will have either the MetroCard or OMNY machine available until the former is "retired" at a date not yet announced.

The OMNY systems allows riders to use contactless payment methods like credit or debit cards, smartphones and other wearable devices. OMNY cards are also available for purchase at participating retail locations.

