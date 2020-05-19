food

Famous Steakhouse Peter Luger Delivers for First Time in 133 Years

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Brooklyn steakhouse Peter Luger is doing something it has never done in over a decade of operations.

The famous steakhouse will now offer delivery to Manhattan in addition to Brooklyn and Queens for the first time in 133 years, according to Eater. Diners can call the restaurant to order pickup and delivery or they can do so through Caviar, a delivery service.

The Michelin star establishment has offered pickup in the past but now you can have their famous dry-aged steak cooked to perfection from the butcher's menu delivered right to your door.

There are apps, salads and desserts on the menu but the Luger Burger is the star of the show. It had previously been only offered for lunch but now the one-of-a-kind burger can be ordered daily from 11:45 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

