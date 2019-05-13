Some of the most followed New York dogs of Instagram walked the 'green carpet' this weekend to open a pop-up event for dogs in SoHo called 'Dogville'. (Published 22 minutes ago)

They have hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers between them, but they can't even use a phone (although apparently one can read the time).

Some of New York's most famous dogs made their way to SoHo Friday on the weekend to walk the 'green carpet' at the launch of a new pop-up for dogs and their owners, 'Dogville.'

Many of the canine social media influencers dressed to impress -- with pups like Ted the poodle and Sasha the Shibapoo spotted strutting their stuff on the carpet. Other invitees included fashionista Mochi the Maltipoo, with 105,000 followers, Bosun the French Bulldog, who has 52,000 followers, and Australian labradoodle Bailey, who is known for being able to tell time.

The event runs through June 2 and features a range of activities and events to make every dog feel like an Instagram star.