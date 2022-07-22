Family Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks Off Long Island

An explosion sunk a boat off Kings Point on Long Island's north shore and sent a family of six to the hospital, local officials said.

The parents and a 5-year-old girl were tossed by the explosion from the 22-foot-long vessel, the Great Neck Fire Department chief said. All three were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Two teenagers also on board the boat at the time jumped into the water after the explosion and were picked up by a good Samaritan and brought to shore, the chief said. Another child, who had been riding a jetski, was uninjured and got back to the coastline on her own.

One of the teenager's suffered minor burns and the 5-year-old may have multiple broken bones, officials said.

The extent of all injuries related to the explosion are not fully known, but all were being treated at hospitals Friday evening.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.