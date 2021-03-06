Harlem

Family Questioned in Death of 10-Year-Old Boy in NYC Home

By Anjali Hemphill

Two family members were questioned by New York City police late Saturday evening in connection to the death of a 10-year-old boy, law enforcement sources said.

Police had made no arrests Saturday night, hours after the boy was found unconscious and unresponsive at the St. Nicholas Houses in Harlem on W 131st Street.

Arriving officers found the boy around 2 p.m. lying on the floor of the apartment unit with visible bruising, puncture wounds and lacerations across his body, the sources said. A family member was attempting to revive the boy, they said.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The medical examiner's office will determine an official cause of death.

