Family Questioned in Death of 10-Year-Old Boy in NYC Home

Two family members were questioned by New York City police late Saturday evening in connection to the death of a 10-year-old boy, law enforcement sources said.
Police had made no arrests Saturday night, hours after the boy was found unconscious and unresponsive at the St. Nicholas Houses in Harlem on W 131st Street.
Arriving officers found the boy around 2 p.m. lying on the floor of the apartment unit with visible bruising, puncture wounds and lacerations across his body, the sources said. A family member was attempting to revive the boy, they said.
News
The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The medical examiner's office will determine an official cause of death.
Copyright NBC New York