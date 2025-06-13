Family of Jennifer Farber Dulos releases statement after Kent Mawhinney pleads guilty to reduced charge

The state reduced the charges against Kent Mawhinney, an attorney who was charged in connection with the 2019 disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, and Jennifer’s family released a statement after he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

They said they support of the state’s attorney’s decision to reduce the charges, but that does not absolve Mawhinney.

The family and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos released a statement on Friday afternoon.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We want to thank the state’s attorney’s office—in particular, Paul Ferencek, Michelle Manning, and Sean McGuinness—for their long-term commitment to this case and their careful consideration in seeking justice. We also express deep gratitude to the investigators and other law enforcement personnel for their dedication.

"Today’s development does not absolve Kent Mawhinney of conspiracy to murder. His arrest warrant includes evidence sufficient to bring that charge, but the burden of proof is great by necessity. The conspiracy charge was dropped for multiple reasons, including the fact that another lengthy, complex jury trial would come at a substantial cost, financial as well as emotional, to all involved. We are in full support of the state’s attorneys’ decision.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Recently, we marked the six-year milestone of Jennifer’s disappearance. Many questions remain. It is clear that Jennifer was the victim of a systematically planned, ruthlessly executed murder, and her body still has not been found. We believe that someone possesses additional knowledge about where she is, and we hope fervently that they will come forward with that information.

"We miss Jennifer every day, in every way, and ask that you please respect the privacy of her family and loved ones. Thank you," Carrie Luft said in a statement on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Jennifer, a mother of five, disappeared in May 2019 after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan that morning. She has not been seen since and she is presumed dead.

Jennifer’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis were initially charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer and Fotis Dulos was eventually charged with the murder of Jennifer.

He maintained his innocence and died after attempting suicide.

Troconis was found guilty in March 2024 of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges and was sentenced two months later to 14-and-a-half years in prison.

Mawhinney, who was a friend of Fotis Dulos, had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the state reduced the charge to interfering with an officer.

He was sentenced to 11 months and is out of prison after the time he served.