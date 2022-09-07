Family of Firefighter Killed Last Year in NY Adult Home Inferno Files Wrongful Lawsuit

What to Know The family of the Spring Valley volunteer firefighter who was killed last year in a devastating fire at an adult home has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Now, Sabrail Davenport is suing the management, the home’s employees, the Village of Spring Valley, building inspectors, and two rabbis who were performing the pre-Passover cleaning that allegedly led to the fire.

Now, Sabrail Davenport is suing the management, the home’s employees, the Village of Spring Valley, building inspectors, and two rabbis who were performing the pre-Passover cleaning that allegedly led to the fire. Nathaniel Sommer and his son Aaron have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and other felony charges in connection to the fire that not only killed firefighter Lloyd, but also a resident at the adult home.

Charles Green, attorney for the Lloyd family, said the Sommers "created the incendiary event, but there were surrounding circumstances with respect to the fire alarm, with the respect to the inspections -- without each of these things happening, we allege this would not have happened."

The wrongful death court papers accuse the rabbis of operating a 20-pound propane blowtorch on the premises without a permit, failing to conduct or maintain a pre-work check, failing to use shielding for sparks and heat from igniting the blowtorch, failing to provide a fire watch, and placing combustible materials unattended.

The Sommers appeared in court Wednesday in New City, New York, as their attorneys are trying to get the felony indictments dismissed arguing there is insufficient evidence against them. Judge Kevin Russo said he needs more time to review written arguments.

“I just can’t give you that decision today,” Russo said.

Meanwhile, Jared’s mom and her husband now live out of state, and although it’s a strain to come for every court hearing in the case, they’re determined.

"People need to come out and support Jared. He lost his life, so we need you now to help us get justice for Jared," Davenport said.

The judge expects to issue a written decision by Sept. 28. Criminal charges are also still pending against two Spring Valley building inspectors for alleging falsifying reports before the fire. They have also pleaded not guilty.