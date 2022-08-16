Family of 74-Year-Old DoorDash Driver Killed in Queens Hit and Run Calls for Justice

The heartbroken daughters of a DoorDash delivery driver are calling for justice as they say their father, who was run-down and killed Sunday night in a Queens hit-and-run, deserved better.

Police said someone hit 74-year-old Be Tran as he crossed Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood and left him to die in the street. His daughters believe that he was on his last run of the night.

"He was supposed to be home," said Tina Tran. "I wish my dad was here right now to be with us."

Her sister, Anh Tran, said that what happened to their father "wasn't fair. He was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Police said the driver of the BMW that hit Tran near Hancock Street and Seneca Avenue Just kept on going, never stopping to check on the man.

"I think it’s unacceptable, and I really hope the police can find him and justice can get served," said Anh Tran.

Justice is what Tran's daughters say is well deserved for the man who always provided for his two daughters and extended family, even after retiring as a Manhattan businessman.

"He had a pretty crazy work ethic. He doesn’t know when to stop," said Anh Tran. "he also raised the rest of the family, all the cousins we had."

Anh Tran says that was despite having a longtime hip injury from a gunshot wound in his native Vietnam, he was raising money for a trip to visit his birthplace as well as support the family. She said she urged her father to stop working, even moving back home a few months ago to take care of him.

"Just knowing I want to be with him, take care of him for the rest of his life," Anh said, not knowing that his life would tragically be cut short so soon.