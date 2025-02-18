Family of CT father killed in DC plane crash files claims against FAA and US Army

The family of a Connecticut father who died after a midair plane crash near Reagan National last month has filed $250 million pre-case claims against the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army.

The claims were filed on behalf of the widow and children of Casey Crafton, according to Clifford Law Offices.

The crash, which happened on Jan. 29, left 67 people dead after a flight from Wichita, Kansas to Washington, D.C. collided with a military helicopter and went down in the Potomac River.

Crafton, of Salem, was a husband and a father to three sons. He was a coach for the Montville Youth Soccer Club, and he was a member of Salem Little League. He also was a member of the town's recreation commission.

Clifford Law Offices noted the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported that staffing in the air traffic controller tower was "not normal" at the time of the plane crash. They also say the NTSB claims there were communication lapses between air traffic controllers and the aircraft.

The federal government has six months to act on the claims, and if rejected or not acted upon within that time, the family has the right to file lawsuits in federal district court in the next two years, according to the law office.

“Casey was an incredible human being. He was a giver. He was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed coaching his boys on their youth soccer and little league baseball teams. They will be grieving him for the rest of their lives that will never be the same,” Robert Clifford, founder and senior partner of Clifford Law Offices, said.

“This crash involves complex matters, and the family deserves answers as to what happened to their loved one," he continued.

Crafton studied aviation management in college at Bob Jones University. He was returning from Kansas on a business trip working as a technical support manager at Guardian Jet, an aviation consulting firm, according to Clifford Law Offices.

Montville Youth Soccer Club previously said Crafton was a valued volunteer "who helped to enrich the lives of all those that he came in contact with."

The FAA told NBC Connecticut they do not comment on potential litigation matters.