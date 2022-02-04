explosion

Families Escape NYC House Explosion; Fiery Blast Caught on Camera

A fire is seen from a home surveillance feed after an explosion destroyed several homes on a Brooklyn street.

Three homes in one Brooklyn neighborhood need to be demolished after a fiery explosion blew out their structures early Friday morning.

Investigators who responded to the Bath Beach community are looking into what exactly sparked the blast that destroyed several homes and rocked neighbors out of their beds.

The first calls to 911 came in at 7:11 a.m. for reports of an explosion and the smell of gas. Emergency officials raced to the burning building giant flames and smoke billowed over the site of the blast.

In total, city officials confirmed three impacted structures are uninhabitable, forcing multiple families out of their homes.

No one was hurt, and everyone appears to be accounted for, they said Friday.

Mayor Eric Adams held a joint press conference hours after the explosion with city agencies, confirming no one was home at the residence where the explosion originated. There were families in the homes next door that were heavily damaged, but everyone was able to self-evacuate, the officials said.

The mayor used the briefing to urge New Yorkers to immediately call 911 if they smell gas to prompt safety inspections.

