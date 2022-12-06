Famed Comedy Club Carolines Set to Close Times Square Location at End of 2022

Famed comedy club Carolines, a Times Square mainstay, will be closing after operating near the heart of midtown for three decades.

The club posted on Facebook Tuesday night that it had decided not to renew its lease at Broadway and West 50th Street.

The venue was originally located downtown, opening in Chelsea and then moving to South Street Seaport, before moving to Times Square in 1992. Over the years, it played host to comedy greats like Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, Robin Williams and many more.

"People thought we were crazy to invest in Times Square, only later to say that we were ahead of the curve when global brands like Disney, Nasdaq and national retailers and businesses came to the neighborhood. We are very proud to have played an integral role in its resurgence and brought much needed laughter to the neighborhood and the city," the club said in a Facebook post. "We’ve had an incredible run these past 40 years, elevating comedy from the very beginning and we are so proud of the comedians that have graced our stages throughout the years with their considerable talents."

The post went on to say that the next stage for the Carolines brand will be "larger and bring the best comedy to more people in more places," hinting that the business may seek alternative modes of operation.

"No matter the shape or form of Carolines’ future platform, we will always shine a spotlight on emerging talent," the comedy wrote in the online post.

The final shows at Caroline's are set for Dec. 31st.