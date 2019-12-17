Falling Debris Kills Woman in Midtown Manhattan

A woman was struck and killed by falling debris in midtown Manhattan Tuesday, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene -- in front of 158 West 49th Street, by Seventh Avenue, after the accident around 11:15 a.m.

No details on her age or identity were immediately available, nor was the nature of the debris -- bricks or some part of facade or other material -- known. Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy emergency presence, with police and fire engine sirens blaring in the heart of midtown.

News 4 has reached out to the Department of Buildings for comment.