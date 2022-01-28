Fallen Cop's Widow Blasts Manhattan DA in Eulogy: ‘The System Continues to Fail Us'

The widow of fallen NYPD Det. Jason Rivera gave a tear-filled eulogy at his funeral Friday - but she saved her sharpest remarks for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his controversial prosecution guidelines.

"The system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore, not even the members of the service," Dominique Luzuriaga told a packed St. Patrick's Cathedral full of police, dignitaries and local leaders - including Bragg.

"I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he's watching you speak through me right now," Luzuriaga said to a thunderous standing ovation from the pews. "I'm sure all of our blue family is tired too.

"But I promise - we promise - that your death won't be in vain."

Though DA for less than a month, Bragg has become a lightning rod for controversy over policies set out early in his administration, mandating that prosecutors not charge some crimes (including resisting arrest in some circumstances), and automatically lower felonies to misdemeanors in some cases (like certain armed robberies).

New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell has publicly questioned the logic behind those policies, and multiple candidates for governor have pledged to remove him from office if they are elected. Gov. Kathy Hochul, running for re-election, told the New York Post this week that she knew "full well" her authority to remove Bragg from office, and that while she didn't want to undermine the will of the people, she was looking at all the options for prosecuting cases his office would not.

“I am grieving and praying for Detective Rivera and Officer Mora today and every day, and my thoughts are with their families and the NYPD. Violence against police officers will never be tolerated. My office will vigorously prosecute cases of violence against police and work to prevent senseless acts like this from ever happening again," Bragg said in a statement after the funeral.