Fall festivities! NY Cider Festival heads to Hudson Yards this month

Attendees will be met with more than 20 cideries, live music, food and cheese pairing options

The ticketed event is only open to adults over 21 and a valid ID will be required to enter.

New York City will have a chance to revel in the fall spirit with one of the season's beloved beverages thanks to a festival that will be making its way to Midtown later this month.

The New York Cider Association announced that the NY Cider Festival will be held on Nov. 16.

The event, which will be held at Location05 in Hudson Yards, will allow cider lovers to savor and shop from over 20 of the bests New York ciders. According to the organizers, attendees will also be complemented by live music and food.

“We are so thrilled to bring together all under one roof some of NY State’s best hard ciders made by New York’s world-class cider growers and producers. Not only will attendees have special moments of discovery when tasting and pairing our NY Ciders, but they will also be able to stock up and take-home their favorite NY Ciders for their very own harvest and holiday experiences," Scott Ramsey, the executive director of the association, said in a statement.

New York is the largest producer of hard cider in the country and the second-largest apple-producing state, according to the NY Department of Economic Development. The association says the hard cider industry in New York has a total economic impact of $1.7 billion, and employs more than 6,000 workers.

Tickets range from $5 to $50. For more information on participating cideries, activities and tickets, click here.