Fake Utility Workers Rob 75-Year-Old Woman at Gunpoint in Brazen NYC Heist

Police are looking for three strangers who robbed a 75-year-old Brooklyn woman at gunpoint after pretending to be utility workers at her home for an inspection one morning last week, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, the trio walked up to the woman's home, near Beverley Road and East 54th Street, around 8 a.m. Wednesday and identified themselves as utility workers. Each of the men had construction vests or helmets on.

Once they got inside, cops say one of the three men showed a weapon and held the woman at gunpoint while the others grabbed $4,000. Then all three ran off.

No physical injuries were reported to the victim.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.