Fake NJ Carjacking Was Cover for a Hit-and-Run, Prosecutors Say

A New Jersey man faked being carjacked to cover up a hit-and-run accident that left a woman seriously injured, prosecutors said Thursday.

Samuel Torres, 45, of Nutley, faces a litany of felony charges over the June 8 accident in Lyndhurst, Bergen County prosecutors said.

Local police responded just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and found a 56-year-old woman laying on the side of the road with serious injuries, the apparent victim of a collision; she remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

A short time later, police responded to another man laying on the side of a road who said he'd been knocked unconscious and carjacked.

"The ensuing investigation revealed that (Torres) was operating his Toyota at the time of the hit and run collision, and that he fabricated the carjacking report in an effort to conceal the crime," prosecutors said.

Torres was arrested Wednesday and faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.