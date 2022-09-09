Queens

Fake DEA Agents Wanted in Violent NYC Carjacking

The 31-year-old victim was forced into his own car as a cover was put over his head -- and he ended up flung into the middle of a street somewhere else a short time later

NYPD

Two armed men pretending to be federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents are wanted in a wild carjacking in Queens that ended with the 31-year-old man forced into his car, then flung out in the middle of a street, police say.

According to the NYPD, the victim was approached by two unknown men in a black Chevrolet Camaro around 3 a.m. Aug. 10. It wasn't clear where exactly that happened, but cops say the strangers showed a gun, identified themselves as DEA agents and beat the victim with the weapon and their fists. They then covered his head and forced him into his car.

They threw him out of the vehicle near Eighth Street and Myrtle Avenue, then drove off in his car -- taking his wallet, with about $1,700, phone and debit card, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of facial lacerations and bruising suffered in the attack.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects (above). Anyone with information on them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Queensgun violenceCRIME STOPPERSrobberyimpersonation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us