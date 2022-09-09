Fake DEA Agents Wanted in Violent NYC Carjacking

Two armed men pretending to be federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents are wanted in a wild carjacking in Queens that ended with the 31-year-old man forced into his car, then flung out in the middle of a street, police say.

According to the NYPD, the victim was approached by two unknown men in a black Chevrolet Camaro around 3 a.m. Aug. 10. It wasn't clear where exactly that happened, but cops say the strangers showed a gun, identified themselves as DEA agents and beat the victim with the weapon and their fists. They then covered his head and forced him into his car.

They threw him out of the vehicle near Eighth Street and Myrtle Avenue, then drove off in his car -- taking his wallet, with about $1,700, phone and debit card, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of facial lacerations and bruising suffered in the attack.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects (above). Anyone with information on them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.