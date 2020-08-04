real estate

Facebook to Lease 730,000 Square-Foot Former Main Post Office in Manhattan

The social media giant rented all of the office space in the James A. Farley Building near Penn Station, which is 107 years old and has 730,000 square feet

James A. Farley Post Office building
Pedestrians walk past the Pennsylvania Station West End Concourse attached to the James A. Farley Post Office building in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. New York City has for decades talked about improving the neighborhood around antiquated Pennsylvania Station with the kind of development that’s invigorated other parts of Manhattan. Real estate billionaire Steven Roth is finally seizing the moment.

Facebook has agreed to lease the former main post office in New York City.

The social media giant rented all of the office space in the James A. Farley Building in Midtown Manhattan which is 107 years old and has 730,000 square feet, according to the property’s developer.

Facebook now has 2.2 million square feet of office space in the city, all on Manhattan’s West Side. Apple, Amazon and Google all lease space in the same area.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement that this investment "fortifies New York as an international center of innovation."

Facebook’s space at Farley, which is being repurposed as an office building and train hub, and at the nearby Hudson Yards complex could allow the company to move another 8,500 workers to the city.

Facebook secured 1.5 million square feet at Hudson Yards along the Hudson Riverfront late last year. The company currently has around 4,000 employees in its Manhattan offices.

