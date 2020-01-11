FAA Investigates Close Call Between Delta Planes at JFK Airport

What to Know Two planes at JFK Airport were involved in a close call Friday night

The FAA is investigating how two Delta Air Lines aircraft were close to each other on Runway 22

Both planes continued on to their destinations without much delay

An air traffic controller jumped into action to stop two Delta planes from a possible collision at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Delta Flight 253, bound for Bogota, Colombia, was preparing to takeoff on Runway 22 at the same time Delta Flight 300 crossed the runway after landing at the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA said the close call unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

The planes were approximately 6,400 feet apart from each other when Delta Flight 300 crossed the runway, the FAA said.

The FAA said an air traffic controller stopped Flight 253's takeoff and directed the aircraft to taxi off the runway.

Delta Flight 300 had just landed from Sint Maarten. After the air traffic controller intervened, Flight 300 continued on to its gate where the passengers deplaned as normal, the FAA said.

The FAA said Flight 253 departed from JFK Airport a short time later.

NBC New York has reached out to Delta Air Lines for comment.