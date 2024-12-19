FAA temporarily bans drone flights over several NJ communities

After weeks of concerns over drones hovering over New Jersey communities, the Federal Aviation Administration has stepped in to stop the flight of unmanned aircraft by banning the flying machines.

On Dec. 18, 2024, the FAA issued temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) for communities up and down the Garden State. Burlington, Camden, Evesham, Gloucester City and Winslow are among the 22 communities under TFRs through at least Jan. 17, 2025. Some of those communities are among many where drones have been spotted.

On its website, the FAA defines what a TFR means.

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) are defined areas of airspace where the FAA limits aircraft operations because of:

Temporary hazardous conditions, such as a wildfire, hurricane, or chemical spill.

A security-related event, such as the United Nations General Assembly.

Other special situations, like VIP movement.

The text of the actual TFR contains the details about the restriction, including the size, altitude, and time period of the TFR, and what types of operations are restricted and permitted.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The New Jersey TFRs are for "Temporary flight restrictions for Special Security Reasons," according to the FAA. Special permission or purpose must be given to fly an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) during the TFR.

What has been seen over NJ?

large number of mysterious drones have been reported flying over New Jersey and across the eastern U.S., sparking speculation and concern over where they came from and why.

The FBI, the Homeland Security Department and state agencies have been investigating, but officials say there has been nothing so far to suggest that any drones have posed a national security or public safety threat. In fact, authorities say, many of the drone sightings have actually been legal drones, manned aircraft, helicopters and even stars.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday night that there appears to be nothing nefarious about the flying objects.

“There are a lot of drones authorized. We are following this closely. So far no sense of danger,” the Democrat said as he left the White House for a trip to Delaware.

Despite federal officials' comments, many state and municipal lawmakers have nonetheless called for stricter rules about who can fly unmanned aircraft — and for the authority to shoot them out of the sky. That's something the FBI says not to do.

"Putting someone else’s life in danger is not the answer," said Nelson Delgado, of the FBI's Newark office.

The urgent warning from the FBI and New Jersey State Police follows an alarming number of instances involving people shining lasers into the eyes of manned aircraft mistaken for drones. The powerful lights from people on the ground can be dangerously blinding.

Dozens of witnesses have reported seeing drones statewide since mid-November, including near the Picatinny Arsenal, a military research and manufacturing facility, and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said Monday that drone-detection equipment supplied by the federal government has yielded little new information. He declined to describe the equipment except to say it was powerful and could even disable the drones, though he said that’s not legal on U.S. soil.

Murphy urged Congress to give states more authority to deal with the drones.

Meanwhile, the FBI and New Jersey state police warned against pointing lasers at suspected drones, because aircraft pilots are being hit in the eyes more often. Authorities also said they are concerned people might fire weapons at manned aircraft that they have mistaken for drones.