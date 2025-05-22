F-18 fighter jets to conduct Hudson River flyover on Thursday for Fleet Week

As Fleet Week gets underway in New York City, military pilots will be conducting flyovers along the Hudson River Thursday.

The first flyover of eight F-18 jets will take place at 10 a.m. with the planes flying around 1,500-2,500 feet up.

Planned Flyover: 8 Military F-18 aircraft will fly at approximately 1,500-2,500 ft along the Hudson River at 10 AM on Thursday, 5/22 for Fleet Week. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/Ic8EyOBgzI — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 21, 2025

A second flyover of three F-18 jets will take place around 3 p.m. with three jets flying at 2,500 feet.

The celebration of the armed forces will take place May 21-27 and include two U.S. Navy ships, two Coast Guard Cutters and five U.S. Navy Academy Yard Patrol boats, according to an announcement.

This year's theme is “Honoring the Past, Defending the Future: 250 Years of Sea Service Excellence" as the Navy and Marine Corps celebrate their 250th birthday.

The USS New York will be one of the stars of the show. The amphibious transport dock ship was commissioned in 2009 and includes steel from the World Trade Center.

Fleet Week New York schedule of tours and ship locations

Here is Fleet Week New York's schedule from their announcement:

Manhattan, Pier 88 South: (Ship public tours on Friday & Saturday, May 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, USS New York (LPD 21) from Norfolk, Virginia

Manhattan, Pier 90 North : (Ship public tours on Friday & Saturday, May 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Legend-class cutter USCGC Calhoun (WMSL-759) from Charleston, South Carolina

Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessel HMCS Frédérick Rolette (AOPV 434) from Halifax, Canada (not available for tours)

Manhattan, Intrepid Museum, Pier 86 : (Ship public tours on Thursday & Friday, May 22-23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Five U.S. Naval Academy YPs from Annapolis, Maryland

Homeport Pier, Staten Island : (Ship public tours will be May 22 - 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) from Norfolk, Virginia

Bay-class cutter USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB 109) from Bayonne, New Jersey

Intrepid Museum Fleet Week activities

The Intrepid Museum will be hosting Fleet Week activities from May 23-26, including its annual free movie night on the flight deck on Friday, May 23. This year's movie will be Top Gun starring Tom Cruise in his role as "Maverick."

Military competitions and challenges will take place at the museum from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Other activities and performances will take place Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

See the Intrepid Museum's full fleet Week schedule here.