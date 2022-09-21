F-15 Fighter Jet Intercepts Small Plane in Restricted NYC Airspace, NORAD Says

An F-15 fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft as it was entering restricted airspace in New York City Wednesday, with President Joe Biden in town to address the United Nations, The North American Aerospace Defense Command says.

NORAD says it tried to communicate with the civilian pilot, who was flying a Cessna 172, a single-engine private plane, but the pilot didn't respond to radio calls. The F-15 responded when the Cessna was about 20 nautical miles east of Manhattan, and the latter entered the restricted zone around 11:40 a.m. It was escorted out in less than 20 minutes.

There was no indication of malintent from NORAD, which monitors aircraft as part of its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada. NORAD tracks Santa, too, so you've likely heard of it before.

It's a binational command focused on defending both the U.S. and Canada utilizing forces from the two countries.

A message seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration wasn't immediately returned.