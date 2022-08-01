Queens

Explosion Near Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens Injures 3: Officials

Two of the injured people were not seriously hurt, but a third person may have suffered serious burns

NBC New York

An explosion near Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens left three people injured from burns, fire officials said, although details regarding the blast were limited.

The blast occurred just after 1:30 p.m. at a building just across from the tennis center in Flushing, according to a worker and FDNY officials. The building is across the street from the stadium, and nearby are train tracks as well as the Citi Field complex.

The worker, who did not wish to be identified, said that the building is an electrical housing that serves Arthur Ashe Stadium. He told NBC New York that two of the men who were injured were electrical contractors replacing a generator or transformer when it exploded.

Two people suffered burns as a result, but were not considered to be seriously injured, fire officials said. Another person may have suffered serious burns, and was taken to the hospital before EMS arrived at the scene.

Utility company Con Edison said that it nor its workers, were not involved in the blast.

This article tagged under:

QueensFlushingArthur Ashe Stadium
