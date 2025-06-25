1 hurt in building collapse in Upper Deerfield, NJ

A person suffered a minor injury after a building collapsed in Upper Deerfield, New Jersey, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The incident occurred at the Seabrook Brothers & Sons building on 85 Finley Road Wednesday afternoon. Footage from SkyForce10 showed widespread damage at the building as well as several first responders at the scene. While an explosion was reported, a spokesperson with Seabrook Brothers told NBC10 the incident was not an explosion.

During an afternoon press conference, Cumberland County Administrator Kevin Smaniotto said the incident was a "structural collapse." He also said one person suffered a minor injury that did not require hospitalization and that all employees at the building were accounted for.

Smaniotto also said there was a minor ammonia release from the facility and responding hazmat crews are "assessing and mitigating" the area.

There is currently no threat or concern to citizens in the surrounding area, according to Smaniotto.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the collapse.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.