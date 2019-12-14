Long Island

Exchange Student Hit by Car While Walking on LI Street

The car that hit him, a 2019 Dodge sedan, was impounded for a safety check

  • Police say an exchange student from Korea was hit by a car and seriously injured while walking on a Long Island street
  • Suffolk County police say 19-year-old Sung Hyun Bae was hit around 10:40 p.m. Friday
  • Police say Bae is being treated at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow

Police say an exchange student from Korea was hit by a car and seriously injured while walking on a Long Island street.

Suffolk County police say 19-year-old Sung Hyun Bae was hit around 10:40 p.m. Friday as he and two other people were walking in the middle of East Pulaski Road in Huntington Station.

Police say Bae is being treated at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. They did not describe his injuries.

The car that hit him, a 2019 Dodge sedan, was impounded for a safety check. The driver was not injured. No charges have been filed.

