Ex-Westchester County Teacher Pleads Guilty to Sex Act With Student

A former New York public school teacher has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual act, a felony, for allegedly engaging in a sexual act with an underage student on school property during school hours, prosecutors said Tuesday.



John Fraioli was working at New Rochelle High School at the time of the alleged crime, which the Westchester County district attorney's office says occurred "in the school building during school hours" on more than one occasion in 2019.

After his initial arrest, prosecutors say Fraioli continued to abuse the victim in his White Plains home. In addition to the sex act felony, Frailoi also pleaded guilty to one count of Rape in the 3rd Degree.

Fraioli resigned last year, according to Lohud, but the resignation wasn't related to the sex allegations, and the district didn't know about them at the time.

Under his plea terms, Frailoi will be sentenced 10 years’ sex offender probation. He's expected to spend six months in the county jail followed by 9.5 years’ sex offender probation. He will also need to surrender his New York State teaching license and register as a sex offender.

Fraioli will be sentenced on Jan. 21, 2021, prosecutors said.