NYPD

Ex-NYPD detective is charged with allegedly helping robbers, who targeted Asian Americans, avoid arrest

The criminal crew engaged in a series of robberies and burglaries that primarily targeted Asian American small-business owners, according to the DOJ

By Emi Tuyetnhi Tran | NBC News

A former New York Police Department detective took bribes from a group to of robbers help them evade arrest in a string of robberies targeting Asian American small businesses, federal prosecutors alleged Thursday.

Saul Arismendy De La Cruz, a former NYPD officer and then detective, aided a “violent theft crew” led by Dagoberto Soto-Ramirez by taking bribes in exchange for helping members of the four-person group avoid arrest, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York said in press release.

His lawyer, Howard Turner, told NBC News that De La Cruz has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“My client is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair trial, and I ask the public to withhold judgment as I evaluate and gather evidence while the judicial process continues,” Turner said in a statement.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

NYPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us