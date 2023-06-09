Ex-NYPD detective is charged with allegedly helping robbers, who targeted Asian Americans, avoid arrest

A former New York Police Department detective took bribes from a group to of robbers help them evade arrest in a string of robberies targeting Asian American small businesses, federal prosecutors alleged Thursday.

Saul Arismendy De La Cruz, a former NYPD officer and then detective, aided a “violent theft crew” led by Dagoberto Soto-Ramirez by taking bribes in exchange for helping members of the four-person group avoid arrest, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York said in press release.

His lawyer, Howard Turner, told NBC News that De La Cruz has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“My client is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair trial, and I ask the public to withhold judgment as I evaluate and gather evidence while the judicial process continues,” Turner said in a statement.

