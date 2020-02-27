Ex-Convict Escapes From Custody in NYC After Serious Parole Violation: Officials

A manhunt is on for an ex-convict who escaped from custody on Wednesday in New York City.

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says 30-year-old Travis Simon fled after he learned that he was being referred to a 45-day treatment program for violating his parole conditions "in an important respect."

Simon was reporting to the agency's office near Port Authority Bus Terminal when he took off, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what Simon did to violate his parole and officials did not provide information on where he was last seen.

Simon was convicted of assault to the first degree and had been sentenced to 7 years in prison, according to officials.

No other information was available.