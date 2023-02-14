What to Know Police say the gunman who killed himself hours after shooting and killing three students at Michigan State University was 43-year-old Anthony McRae.

Police also say five people who are in critical condition Tuesday are also college students.

McRae had a note on him that indicated threats toward schools in Ewing Township, New Jersey, police say.

The shooter who killed at least three people and injured at least five others at Michigan State University had a note in his pocket threatening two New Jersey public schools in an area where he previously lived, police said.

The Ewing Township, New Jersey, school district closed all schools Tuesday morning out of "an abundance of caution," the district announced.

Then at 10 a.m., Ewing Township Schools Superintendent Dr. David Gentile and Ewing police both announced that there was a connection between the deadly shooting rampage at Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan, and the Mercer County, New Jersey, schools.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Information received during the investigation indicated that the shooter (Anthony McRae, age 43) had local ties to Ewing Township," Gentile wrote in a message similar to that posted by police. "When McRae was found by police in Michigan, he had a note in his pocket that indicated a threat to two Ewing Public Schools."

McRae -- who once lived in the Ewing area -- had a history of mental health issues and all Ewing schools were closed as a precautionary measure as police were stationed at each school, Gentile said.

"After further investigation, it has been determined that the incident is isolated to Michigan, and there is no threat to Ewing Schools," police said. "Information received during our investigation indicated that McRae has not resided in the Ewing area in several years."

The rampage ended when McRae took his own life, police in Michigan said.

“This truly has been a nightmare that we are living tonight,” said Chris Rozman, the interim chief of university police.

Gentile thanks Ewing police and other law enforcement agencies for the "rapid and thorough response."

"Our hearts go out to the victims in Michigan," Gentile wrote. "The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We will continue to cooperate and partner with the Ewing Police Department in the wake of this incident."

Ewing schools plan to reopen as normal on Feb. 15, 2023.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.