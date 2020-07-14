Even on National Nude Day, Masks Required in New Jersey

If nude sunbathing is your thing, it's a beautiful day for it in New Jersey - but you still have to wear a mask.

Tuesday happens to be National Nude Day, and for those in the know, Gunnison Beach at Sandy Hook is a popular spot to take in some ocean air without the annoyance of clothes.

But you can't go completely al fresco this year.

"Clothing: Optional. Mask: Mandatory," the state posted on its official Twitter account (one wildly popular for its snark, even on serious matters).

New Jersey recently expanded its mask mandate, requiring a face covering in most situations outdoors as well as indoors, beaches included.