Coronavirus

Even on National Nude Day, Masks Required in New Jersey

The state's Twitter account warned visitors to a popular nude beach they'd still need to cover ... something

Nude sunbathing sign New Jersey
@NJgov

If nude sunbathing is your thing, it's a beautiful day for it in New Jersey - but you still have to wear a mask.

Tuesday happens to be National Nude Day, and for those in the know, Gunnison Beach at Sandy Hook is a popular spot to take in some ocean air without the annoyance of clothes.

But you can't go completely al fresco this year.

"Clothing: Optional. Mask: Mandatory," the state posted on its official Twitter account (one wildly popular for its snark, even on serious matters).

New Jersey recently expanded its mask mandate, requiring a face covering in most situations outdoors as well as indoors, beaches included.

New York 20 hours ago

Bill's Books: Beach Reading for Home

Coronavirus Jul 12

As Beach Towns Open, Businesses Are Short Foreign Workers

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Coronavirusbeaches
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us