Ethics Committee Says NYC Council Member Andy King Should Be Expelled Over Harassment Claims

The New York City Council's ethics committee on Tuesday called for the removal of council member Andy King after years of harassment allegations against him.

It's the third time the Bronx councilman has been disciplined by the watchdog panel over claims King harassed his staff with improper and abusive comments. Last year, the 58-year-old was suspended 30 days without pay and fined $15,000. The city council also voted to suspend King back in October 2019 but it failed to pass.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson on Tuesday said he agreed with the ethics committee, led by councilman Steven Matteo, to expel King from the council.

"This is not a decision to be made lightly, but Council Member King has given us no alternative. This is the third time this Committee has had to discipline the Council Member, and yet he continues to show a blatant disregard for the rules and policies put in place to protect staff and the integrity of this body, including undermining the monitor who was imposed to try and correct his egregious behavior," Johnson said in a statement.

New allegations against King, whose district includes the Eastchester and Co-op City neighborhoods, and the ethics committee's report have not been made public but Matteo said King forced a female staffer to take unpaid leave after she needed emergency treatment for menstrual bleeding, the New York Post reported.

A vote to expel King could come next week, according to the outlet.