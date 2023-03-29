jewelry

‘Eternal Pink' Diamond to Go Up for Auction in NYC, Could Fetch More Than $35 Million

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

They say diamonds are forever — but this one is "eternal."

One of the most vivid pink diamonds ever to come to market will soon hit the auction block in New York City.

The stunning 10.57 carat, cushion-shaped diamond is called "The Eternal Pink." A Sotheby's official describes the flawless gem as "the most intensely saturated color" he's ever seen.

It was found in Botswana in 2019 and took six months to cut down from nearly 24 carats.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It could fetch more than $35 million when it goes under the hammer on June 8.

This article tagged under:

jewelryAuctionSotheby's
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us