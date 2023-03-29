‘Eternal Pink' Diamond to Go Up for Auction in NYC, Could Fetch More Than $35 Million

They say diamonds are forever — but this one is "eternal."

One of the most vivid pink diamonds ever to come to market will soon hit the auction block in New York City.

The stunning 10.57 carat, cushion-shaped diamond is called "The Eternal Pink." A Sotheby's official describes the flawless gem as "the most intensely saturated color" he's ever seen.

It was found in Botswana in 2019 and took six months to cut down from nearly 24 carats.

It could fetch more than $35 million when it goes under the hammer on June 8.