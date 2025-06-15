Mayor Eric Adams is taking heat online after hosting a couple of controversial influencers, including one known for past comments considered antisemitic, at Gracie Mansion on Saturday night.

Adams welcomed Sneako, a streamer previously banned from a number of social media and streaming websites, and Amber Rose for a livestream conversation at his New York City residence. The mayor spoke for over an hour and smoke cigars with the influencer.

Nicolas "Nico" Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as Sneako to his millions of online followers, has reportedly been banned from sites like YouTube, Twitch and Kick and has shared antisemitic viewpoints. He's previously appeared on livestreams with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, to promote the song "Heil Hitler."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) blasted Adams for playing host to Sneako, who he said once declared "Down with the Jews."

"Who’s next on the guest list—David Duke?" Torres wrote on X.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Mayor Adams has always stood strongly with the Jewish community and will continue to do so without compromise. He has a long and proud record of fighting antisemitism, supporting Jewish causes, and building lasting relationships with Jewish leaders across the city and state," the mayor's spokesperson told the Post.

“The Mayor is frequently interviewed by a wide range of streamers, podcasters, and media figures from many backgrounds. While he does not share the views of all who interview him, his values remain unwavering."

The mayor's late-night Gracie Mansion hang comes as Adams positions his re-election campaign around fighting back against antisemitism. Last week, he signed an executive order meant to combat antisemitism in New York City by adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of the term.

Previously, Adams has said he will not run as a Democrat in the November election and instead plans to run on a separate ballot line titled "EndAntiSemitism."

During the Saturday night stream, Adams spoke about cryptocurrency, a book written by FBI Director Kash Patel, Biden's health and the mayor's political career. Adams was also joined by his son, Jordan Coleman, and businessman Sean Sudarshan Rajan,