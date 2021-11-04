Eric Adams Plans to Take His First Three Paychecks as NYC Mayor in Bitcoin

What to Know Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced that he plans to take his first three paychecks as New York City mayor in cryptocurrency.

Responding to a tweet by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who said he will take his next paycheck entirely in Bitcoin aiming to be the first politician to do so, Adams said: "In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait!"

In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait! — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021

Eric Adams, a 61-year-old Democrat and former police officer who will be New York City's second Black mayor, defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday. He takes office on Jan. 1.

Adams pledged Wednesday to be a practical and progressive mayor who will “get stuff done” for the nation's largest city.

But what exactly is Bitcoin? According to NBCNews.com, it is one type of digital currency, or “cryptocurrency,” dreamed up by an anonymous inventor (known as Satoshi Nakamoto) in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

"Think about digital currencies like viewing your checking account balance online — you see the number on your screen, but you don’t have the bills in your hands," NBC News explained in a previous report.

Last month, CNBC reported that a war is brewing among states to attract Bitcoin miners, and new data shows that a whole lot of them are headed to New York, Kentucky, Georgia, and Texas.