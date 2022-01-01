Eric Adams Is Sworn in as NYC Mayor Minutes After Midnight in Times Square

Eric Adams was sworn in as the next mayor of New York City in Times Square just after the ball drops on New Year's Eve, a fitting location as the city fights to propel its pandemic recovery forward in the face of the most infectious COVID variant yet.

Adams used his family's bible to take the oath of office as he is sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City, becoming the second Black man to hold the position. Members of his family were on hand to help celebrate.

During the pandemic, Times Square became a worldwide symbol for the city's economic downturn, with businesses and the city's Theater District falling on hard times. As tourism and businesses recover, it has become a symbol of the city's resiliency — which appears to not have been lost on the mayor.

After his swearing in, Adams has a busy first day as the mayor. He'll appear live on "Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" as the New Year's show comes to a close. After the sun rises on Saturday, Adams is set to take the subway to City Hall where he will hold a cabinet meeting.

At noon, the Democrat will deliver his first address as the mayor to New Yorkers. Shortly after, he'll sign a number of executive orders.

In the afternoon, Adams will lead a roll at the NYPD's 103rd precinct with the new police commissioner Keechant Sewell. Then he will hold a Q&A outside.

It's unclear when the former NYPD captain and Brooklyn borough president will hold his inauguration. He had said that it would be postponed indefinitely because of spiking COVID cases throughout the city, then he announced the Times Square ceremony.

The choice of Times Square might be an unusual one, but not unprecedented.

Michael Bloomberg also took his oath of office in Times Square in the early minutes of 2002, a very public setting following the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. The symbolic event was a first for Times Square.