Another Eric Adams controversy: His Mets-Yankees combo hat baffles baseball fans

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been doing damage control of late as multiple criminal investigations swirl around City Hall — and on Monday, he may have sparked a new firestorm.

Fortunately for him, this one is in no way has any legal ties. But it has confused or upset some of his sports-loving constituents, nonetheless.

Adams was seen at the city's Columbus Day Parade donning a hat with the logos of the Mets and the Yankees, as both teams play in their respective League Championship Series.

That didn't play too well with baseball fans in the city, who demanded pick one to root for rather than playing both sides.

One fan on X responded to a photo of the mayor wearing the hat with a gif from "Parks and Recreation" of Fred Armisen's character saying "Right to jail. Right away."

"That’s worse than cheering for one team over the other. Absolutely no one cheers for both teams," a fan said. Another said simply, "Impeachable offense."

Poking fun of a common Adams refrain, one fan responded to a photo of Adams wearing the hat by saying "The New York Mets are the New York Yankees of America."

While the hat may not have been a popular choice, it appeared to be a throwback nod to the 2000 Subway Series, in which the Bombers and the Amazins faced off in the World Series for the first and only time. The Yankees won that series in five games.

The down-the-middle display from Adams as he marched in the parade, waving an Italian and an American flag, came two weeks after he pleaded not guilty to bribery and fraud charges. On Monday, while talking to reporters, the mayor said he is focused on the job.

"I keep asking people: What are you seeing different? Crime is going down, last week we had another great decrease in crime," said Adams. "I’m like everyday New Yorkers. We all have a lot going on in our lives. Maybe not as complex, but...can you still function when those things are going on? And I told you over and over again, I was going to and you’re seeing that."

Following the resignation of several of his top aides, the mayor seemed to have won the backing of the official who has the power to remove him: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"The mayor has been very focused. We’ve been working through the chaos and I had asked him to bring in new blood and stabilize the city — and he’s doing that," Hochul said at the parade.

The drumbeat for new city leadership might continue if more charges follow in the weeks ahead. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is said to be considering a run for the mayor's office, despite a weekend op-ed from the New York Times making the case that New York can do better.

On Monday, Cuomo posted an old picture of himself marching in a past Columbus Day Parade. Meanwhile, some business leaders have approached state Attorney General Letitia James about a run for City Hall. She deflected when asked about it at the parade, saying she was there "celebrating the Italian-American community."

Adams did get a blessing of sorts from Cardinal Dolan in front of St Patrick's Cathedral, who said "I was sure glad to greet him. I don’t know much about these accusations but you’ve sure got my prayers."