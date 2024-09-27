Who is calling for Eric Adams to resign? Rep. Nadler joins growing list

On Thursday, Sept. 26, New York City Mayor Eric Adams was charged in a 5-count federal indictment alleging he accepted illegal campaign contributions and free overseas trips from people looking to buy his influence in city government.

Once news of the indictment leaked, New York politicians at the city, state and federal level began issuing calls on the mayor to step down his post, many expressing concerns about his ability to lead New York City amid the handful of federal investigations into Adams and his allies.

The indictment accuses the mayor of taking a variety of improper gifts from Turkish officials and businesspeople, including free hotel stays and deeply discounted airline tickets to destinations including France, China, Sri Lanka, India, Hungary, Ghana and Turkey.

In return, prosecutors said, Adams did favors for his patrons. That included helping Turkey get fire department approvals to open a new diplomatic tower in Manhattan, despite concerns about its fire safety system, prosecutors said.

Adams says he is innocent. His lawyer has said it was neither unusual nor improper for a government official to accept some travel perks. The mayor has denied ever knowingly accepting an illegal campaign contribution and said any help he gave people navigating city bureaucracy was just part of doing his job.

Here's a look at the growing list of politicians calling on the mayor to step aside: