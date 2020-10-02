Equinox Prepares to Take Fitness Into ‘The Wild' With First Outdoor Gym in NYC

What to Know Although workout aficionados rejoiced after gyms in New York City reopened last month since the pandemic shutdown, some may still not feel comfortable working out indoors as the battle against coronavirus continues.

Equinox may have the solution for those workout fans who are still apprehensive to step foot inside a gym. The luxe fitness giant is bringing an outdoor club to the Big Apple.

This Saturday Equinox will open a fully functioning outdoor club in the heart of Manhattan -- located at 30th Street and 10th Avenue.

The new club space known as "Equinox+ In The Wild" will offer members the full Equinox experience and is equipped with the same attention to detail that the indoor clubs offered pre-pandemic -- allowing them to get back into their fitness routine. The space will offer views of both the Empire State Building and local street art -- and it could be the solution for staying in shape and preserving community while many still find themselves uneasy when it comes to working out indoors.

Unlike most outdoor fitness set-ups, the new club will feature signature Equinox finishes, such as strength tile and rolled rubber flooring and surround-sound speaker systems, mimicking the club experiences that members have come to know and love.

The club will also include:

Tented group fitness area featuring Equinox classes, including The Cut, Master of One, Best Abs Ever, and Yoga

Tented cardio and strength floors with best-of-class equipment and weights

Personal training

Turfed playground area

Broken Coconut food truck

This is not the first outdoor fitness gym of its kind. In late September, Equinox opened its first-ever outdoor club in Los Angeles.