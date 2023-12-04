EMT headbutt turns deadly in the Bronx

A 49-year-old man died after headbutting an on-duty EMT who responded to a call at a Bronx apartment last week, authorities say.

NYPD officers arrived at the Prospect Avenue location around 10:30 a.m. Friday after EMS called for backup, but the man had already been taken to a hospital. Investigating officers learned the man, whom EMS had been called to assist, hit a 33-year-old EMT in the head with his own head at some point and suffered a head injury, according to the NYPD.

He was taken into police custody while receiving medical care and later died.

The victim's name has not been released. There was no immediate information on the EMT's condition.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division.