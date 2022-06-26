Rudy Giuliani ‘Slapped' in NYC Supermarket: Police

Police placed a Staten Island supermarket employee in custody Sunday after the worker allegedly assaulted former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani, a recent focus of the Jan. 6 committee, was at the ShopRite on Veterans Road in Charleston, where he'd reportedly been out campaigning for his son, when cops say an employee attacked him around 3:30 p.m.

The employee was taken into custody. Police sources said the 78-year-old Giuliani refused medical attention after the slap to the back.

The circumstances that preceded the slap were not immediately clear.

Giuliani has been out on the campaign trail in recent weeks for his son, Andrew, who is currently seeking the Republican nomination for governor of New York.

The Jan. 6 committee played audio of Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, two of Trump’s lawyers, calling state legislators and pressing them to overturn the election.

"The assault on my father, America's mayor, was over politics," Andrew Giuliani said in a statement. "We will not be intimidated by left-wing attacks. As governor I will stand up for law and order so that New Yorkers feel safe again."