Empire State Building turning into ‘virtual scoreboard' during Super Bowl LVIII

By NBC New York Staff

Touchdown celebrations now come with a light-up building?

Football fans within eyesight of the Empire State Building can follow along with Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday as the iconic building transforms into a "virtual scoreboard."

The Manhattan tower, known for sporting bright colors for holidays and special occasions, is joining in on the football fever. After Sunday's sunset, the building will shine the colors of both teams playing in the Super Bowl.

Here's how the scoreboard works: the tower lights will split down the middle, showing the colors of the San Francisco 49ers on one half and the Kansas City Chiefs on the other. When one of the teams scores, the whole tower will shine in that team's colors for a minute before returning to the divided pattern.

Whichever team comes out on top and wins the big game will have their colors take over the entire building the rest of the night.

The Empire State Building made headlines around the time of last year's Super Bowl when the Manhattan fixture caught heat for displaying the colors of the Philadelphia Eagles after the team won the NFC Championship Game.

The landmark's social media account posted a photo donning green and white with the caption, "Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory."

Fans called out the Empire State Building, which sits firmly in Giants territory, for seemingly siding with the Eagles. The timing of the post didn't help matters -- the Giants' season had just concluded the week before after losing to the Eagles.

