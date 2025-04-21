Empire State Building to shine in gold and white in memory of Pope Francis

The Empire State Building will shine in memory of Pope Francis on Monday night.

The iconic landmark will shine in gold and white "to honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis." The lighting will take place from 10 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Shining in gold and white tonight from 10PM to 2AM in memory of Pope Francis pic.twitter.com/WggZfNdAEZ — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 21, 2025

