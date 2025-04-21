Pope Francis

Empire State Building to shine in gold and white in memory of Pope Francis

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday from a stroke which led to a coma and heart failure, according to Vatican officials

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Empire State Building will shine in memory of Pope Francis on Monday night.

The iconic landmark will shine in gold and white "to honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis." The lighting will take place from 10 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Pope FrancisEmpire State Building
