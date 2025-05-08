Empire State Building to shine gold and white in honor of Pope Leo XIV

The Empire State Building will light up in gold and white colors on Thursday to honor the election of the first American pope.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, an American missionary from Chicago who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

The new pope has chosen to take the name Leo XIV.

The Empire State Building also shone in gold and white lights after the passing of Pope Francis in his memory.