Catholic Church

Empire State Building to shine gold and white in honor of Pope Leo XIV

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Empire State Building will light up in gold and white colors on Thursday to honor the election of the first American pope.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, an American missionary from Chicago who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

The new pope has chosen to take the name Leo XIV.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Empire State Building also shone in gold and white lights after the passing of Pope Francis in his memory.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Catholic Church
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us