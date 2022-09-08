Empire State Building Honors Queen Elizabeth II With Purple and Silver Light Tribute

The Empire State Building will shine purple and silver Thursday night in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the official Empire State Building account, a tweet published Thursday afternoon, hours after news broke of the monarch's death, said: "Tonight, our tower lights will shine in purple and sparkle in silver to honor the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II."

Queen Elizabeth II had a connection with the famed skyscraper -- visiting the iconic building that forms part of the beloved New York City cityscape in 1957 -- five years after her accession to the throne in what would be the beginning of a 70-year reign.

In a press release, management for the building said: "At 96 years old, Queen Elizabeth II passed away earlier today marking the end of her 70-year reign. Her Majesty is the longest-ruling monarch of the United Kingdom. Upon her accession in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II became a beloved leader, and in 1957 made her way to the top of the Empire State Building. This year on June 4, 2022 the UK celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and the Empire State Building lit its tower in celebration of her 70-year legacy. Tonight, the Empire State Building will light in her honor and memory."

Queen Elizabeth II, the enduring and globe-trotting British monarch who over nearly seven decades on the throne shepherded her country through economic, political and social upheaval and became an icon of royal poise — even in the face of family turmoil — has died. She was 96.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.