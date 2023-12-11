Emergency crews respond to partial building collapse in the Bronx

Emergency crews in the Bronx are on the scene of a partial collapse of a residential building.
The incident happened on Billingsley Terrace near Phelan Place in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx shortly before 4 p.m.
Video from the Citizen app appeared to show a corner of the building collapsed to the street below. NBC New York has learned it is a six-story residential building.
The FDNY said no injuries have been reported as of 4:30 p.m.
The NYPD issued an advisory on X, formerly Twitter, asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.