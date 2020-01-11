Emergency Brake Pulled After Man Fakes Pulling Gun on Subway: NYPD

A man forced extensive subway delays and terrified countless commuters on a D train Saturday when he allegedly claimed to have a gun.

The man was engaged in a verbal argument with a woman on the subway around 2:30 p.m. when he simulated having a firearm, the NYPD said. The incident unfolded on the D train near the 103 St Station in Manhattan.

Police said a passenger in the subway car pulled the subway's emergency brake, stopping the subway until police arrived.

The man was taken into custody by police and will likely be charged with menacing, the NYPD said.

Southbound A and D trains are running on the local track from 125 St to 59 St-Columbus Circle while we investigate why a train's brakes activated at 103 St. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 11, 2020

The MTA said service on the A, C, and D lines were delayed or stopped for an extended period Saturday afternoon. By 4 p.m., service had been restored.