Possible Electrical Fire at Newark Penn Station Causes Train Delays

A possible electrical fire at Newark Penn Station caused suspensions and delays along Amtrak and NJ Transit lines Thursday morning.

The apparent electrical fire may have started in the ceiling, right near the Dunkin' Donuts, which is situated in the seating area near the ticket windows.

News 4 was on the scene where a heavy presence of firefighters was seen coming in and out of the station.

A witness said he saw flames coming down from the ceiling light. News 4 New York was told that there was a slight panic when the crowd saw the flames as they rushed to safety.

There were no reported injuries. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Delays of up to 45-minutes had been reported on both NJ Transit and Amtrak that run through the station. PATH services were also impacted.

Initially, an NJ Transit spokesperson told News 4 remedying the situation could take several hours as Newark Penn Station will be closed temporarily Thursday as officials try to determine the cause and remediate whatever smoke damage was left behind. However, shortly before 12:30 p.m. service resumed.