Election impersonators making house calls across NY, falsely accusing voters of crimes

What to Know State and local officials are warning voters of a new scam where fake election board members are accusing voters of committing crimes

The impersonators have been reported in at least 13 counties across New York

They've been knocking on doors and claiming voters illegally registered to vote after moving, in what officials suggest is a coordinated effort to intimidate voters

Election officials and police across New York are sounding the alarm on a growing phenomenon: election impersonators.

People pretending to be election board workers have been reportedly knocking on front doors and telling people they have committed a crime. The impersonators in question have been reported in at least 13 separate counties across the state.

According to investigators, the election fraudsters are targeting people who moved from one county to another, and then legally registered to vote at their new address. The impersonators attempt to frighten voters by saying they are committing a crime by showing up in the state voter database multiple times.

The goal of this group seems appears to be keeping certain people from going to the polls.

After 15 years of working in elections, Nassau County Elections Democratic Commissioner Jim Scheuerman calls the activity deeply troubling.

"It's upsetting to see anyone get confused or accosted at their door, it's horrible," he said Friday.

In warnings made this week, election officials across the state said real election board members do not make house calls.

"If a voter is approached by someone claiming to be from the State or County Board of Elections, they are encouraged to immediately request identification," a statement from the State Board of Elections read Wednesday.

The state board of elections says it appears to be a coordinated effort to intimidate voters.

Sarah Goff, of the watchdog group Common Cause, said these impersonators seem to be driven by unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

"I would be uncomfortable too if someone showed up at my door and told me I was committing a crime," Goff said.

The state attorney general and local law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the matter to find who is behind the alarming trend.