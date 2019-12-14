Long Island

Elderly Woman Killed Crossing Busy Long Island Roadway

The woman suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital

What to Know

  • Police say a elderly woman has died after she was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross a busy roadway on Long Island
  • The woman was walking on Sunrise Highway near Carol Drive in Massapequa Park around 10:47 p.m. Friday when she was hit
  • The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed

Police say a elderly woman has died after she was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross a busy roadway on Long Island.

Nassau County police say the woman was walking on Sunrise Highway near Carol Drive in Massapequa Park around 10:47 p.m. Friday when she was hit by a 2005 Chevy Tahoe.

The woman suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say her identity has not been determined.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene. Police say an investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

